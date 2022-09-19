Funding opportunity for youth organizations - up to $1,000 through US Cellular's "Community Connections"

JOPLIN, Mo. — As communities throughout Missouri welcome students back into the classrooms, academic and athletic groups will also be looking for ways to earn funds.

One way to get those funds is through US Cellular’s Community Connections program, which allows K-12 youth organizations to earn money for equipment, travel and resources completely online by doing simple, digital activities.

Organizers can register their group HERE to start earning up to $1,000 in sponsorship support.

“We are excited to support local K-12 youth organizations with a tech-forward and simple platform, making it easy for them to earn funds. We hope that through initiatives like Community Connections, we’re able to support the goals our children and students set for themselves and sponsor opportunities that positively affect their programs and personal growth,” said Joe Cabrera, Director of Sales for US Cellular in Missouri and Kansas.

Once registered, local K-12 non-profit academic and athletic groups can then rally their friends, family and social networks to perform up to five digital activities within 14 days to earn sponsorship dollars.

Activities include watching a short video, visiting US Cellular’s website and answering a short survey, and each completed activity earns money directly for the organization – up to $1,000.

The telecommunication’s company said their website makes it easy to spread the word on social media.

Since launching the Community Connections program in 2015, US Cellular has awarded $1.5 million to over 3,200 K-12 groups nationwide.

US Cellular said they are proud to assist local groups that focus on sports, academics, arts, after-school programs, dance, bands, robotics and more.

For more information and to view the official rules, you can view those HERE.