JOPLIN, Mo. — Customers with Liberty Utilities will see increases on future electric bills.

Four unanimous agreements were recently approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission.

Those agreements will increase Liberty’s annual revenues by approximately $35,500,000.

Originally Liberty’s plan aimed for an increase of $79,900,000

The commission is currently formulizing a plan of how the $35,500,000 will be distributed between residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

A decision will be announced at a later date.