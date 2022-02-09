FAIRLAND, Okla. — A child is recovering after having suffered a gunshot wound early this morning in Fairland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is currently at the scene at East 180 Rd. N. Main in Fairland where they tell us a five-year-old boy was shot in the neck.

According to Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean, a stray bullet went through the child’s room northern wall, into his pillow, and struck the boy.

A rancher later came forward to investigators and admitted they fired the bullet while shooting at dogs or coyotes. Detectives are still questioning this person and have not released their name.

The boy has since been airlifted to a Joplin hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.