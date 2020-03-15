Wyandotte Nation Police Department hosts a pancake feed for a good cause

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — To get ready for their annual Shop with a Cop program, the Wyandotte Nation Police Department held a pancake feed Saturday morning.

Locals enjoyed pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and much more.

Shop with a Cop allows Wynadotte Nation’s Police Department to give to area families in need during the holidays.

Through their fundraising efforts, kids are given money to buy gifts for themselves and family members.

Many of them would not be able to do this without being selected as a Shop with a Cop recipient.

Organizers are thankful for all who came to support them on Saturday.

Pat Wilson, Wyandotte Police Department, says, “We’ve sold 95 tickets, and we got donations for about 114, so that’s pretty good. This year, when we did our Shop with a Cop, we helped almost 100 kids or better. So, I think it does really good. I’m hoping for more this year.”

There will be several other fundraisers held throughout the year to continue raising money for the cause.

Each year, they typically spend about $8,000 on the kids, but this year they are hoping to raise about $10,000.