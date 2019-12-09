Wyandotte Nation Police Department helps those in need with annual “Shop With A Cop” event

MIAMI, Okla. — Children in Ottawa County get a glimpse of Christmas early during Wyandotte Nation Police Department’s annual “Shop With A Cop”.

At least 50 kids benefited from this year’s program held at the Walmart in Miami.

Many families in the area cannot afford for their children to go out and purchase gifts for their loved ones or even themselves.

So, through the Wyandotte Police Department raising $10,000 for the cause, they make sure these kids have a Christmas to remember.

Many of the officers even shop with them to help them make their selections.

Kyla Davis, Ottawa County resident, says, “It’s really cool how you can just get stuff for other people and get stuff for yourself. I think it’s really helpful for other people because you get them what they want.”

Glenn Johnston, Wyandotte Nation Police Chief, adds, “The officers; there’s no pushing them at all. They are ahead of me in line. They are all for it, and it brings them closer to the kids so that we aren’t the bad guy.”

Johnston adds he is thankful for all the donations pouring in to help make this event happen.

This year, the department doubled in number of kids they helped.

He hopes this continues to grow even more in the future.