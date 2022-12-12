OKLAHOMA — The Wyandotte Nation donates $100,000 to the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Nursing program to update technology and equipment.

Officials say the college will use the funding to modernize the simulation labs. This provides cutting-edge experiences for students in low-risk, safe clinical labs that mirror high-stake, real-world scenarios.

“We feel very fortunate to have such a quality educational facility as Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in our community,” said Wyandotte Nation Chief Billy Friend. “The NEO Nursing Program is one of the top programs in the state and has produced many of the nurses for our community hospitals, clinics, and tribal health facilities. When we were made aware of the current needs of the program, our Board of Directors were unanimous in their support of making this donation to assist the program.”

Left to right: Wyandotte Nation Second Chief Norman Hildebrand Jr., Wyandotte Nation Chief Billy Friend, NEO President Dr. Kyle J. Stafford, Ashley Crawford, Kayla Sharbutt, and Kathleen Norman.

According to the grant, the Oklahoma Board of Nursing allows students to obtain up to 30% of their clinical hours in a simulated environment, and predictions indicate it will increase to 50% in the future.

“NEO Nursing is blessed to receive this generous donation from the Wyandotte Nation,” said NEO Allied Health Department Chair Kathleen Norman. “We are excited to apply these funds towards upgrading equipment in our nursing program.”

In Oklahoma, 60% of all registered nurses are associate degree nurses.