Wyandotte Nation brings Native American traditions to life

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Native American traditions are brought to life at the 30th annual Wyandotte Nation POWWOW.

The POWWOW featured a variety of cultural dancing and singing.

The dancers showed off their many skills in gourd, grass, straight, and traditional dancing.

The day began with a grand entry ceremony.

Representatives of Wyandotte Nation, and the many visitors from across the nation performed a traditional dance.

The competition is broken up into categories for juniors, teens, men and women, as well as golden age.

Joshua Garcia, Wyandotte Nation member, says, “For native culture, it shows that we are still vibrant in the lives of today’s world. I grew up to where you don’t learn so much about natives. A lot of people today don’t believe that natives are thriving, but we are not just limited to POWWOW’s.”

New this year at the POWWOW competition is the grand prize money that has been doubled from $ 25,000 to $50,000 for contestants.