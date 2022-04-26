LAMAR, Mo. — A local memorial park began work on placing honor stones today.

The Barton County Memorial Park was founded in December of 2019. Construction on the park first began in 2021 when they started the concrete work.

Today, the first of the 69 World War II veteran name stones were installed.

The park sits on the grounds of the old Barton County Memorial Hospital that always paid tribute to the same 69 Barton County veterans.

“So, that was our guiding force in doing this park. We wanted to keep that tribute going for those men. We thought it was important to keep that going,” said Joe Davis, Barton County Memorial Park Board President.

Besides the veteran stones, there are many additions to the park coming in the next five months.