Wrestle Like a Girl clinic allows middle schools girls to train with wrestling experts

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Southeast Kansas athletes spend the day training on the mat with clinicians.

USA Kansas Wrestling and Pittsburg High School held a Wrestle Like a Girl clinic on Sunday.

Middle school girls trained with wrestling experts from Kansas and across the country.

Girls learned folkstyle and freestyle techniques to add to their skill set.

Since girls’ wrestling is the fastest growing sport in America right now, this clinic is all about instilling passion for the sport.

Addie Lanning, Baker University Graduate Assistant, says, “It’s really important that some of the women in Kansas get coached by some women that have been here quite a while, and that’s what I really want to do. I want to give back to them and just give them some experience that I’ve gotten along the way.”

Jessica Philippus, Girls Team Iowa Head Women’s Coach, says, “We actually have a clinician here that is the first girl wrestler in Kansas to ever qualify for the boys’ state tournament, so what we are bringing to the table is we’re trying to create a legacy.”

Clinicians are already working on events for next year.

To access the Kansas Women’s Wrestling Facebook page, click here.