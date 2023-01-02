AFTON, Okla. – An Afton child was admitted to Joplin’s Mercy Hospital with head injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Monday.

The 9-year-old boy remains unnamed at this time.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on County Road EW 150, west of US-69, approximately seven miles north of Afton.

Scott Heronemus, 43, of Afton, was driving a 1995 International Semi and turned left onto the county road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol also reported Heronemus was “driving too fast on the slick roads” and rolled the semi before it came to a rest on its side.

Heronemus sustained minor lacerations to the arms but refused treatment at the scene.