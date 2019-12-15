Wreaths donated to commemorate fallen heroes at local cemetery

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — On December 14, 2019, people gathered to decorate the headstones of fallen soldiers with wreaths at the Springfield National Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.

By putting wreaths on headstones of fallen soldiers, we honor their service and sacrifice and guarantee that no hero is forgotten during the holiday season.

Below are several photos of the event and information on how you can help celebrate the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Special thanks for Gene Ballay for the photos.