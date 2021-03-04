World’s of Fun announces 2021 openings, new water slide attraction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — World’s of Fun announced that their parks will be opening at the end of May.

World’s of Fun will begin receiving guests on May 22, 2021. Ocean’s of Fun will open one week later on Memorial Day weekend.

Along with the opening of Ocean’s of Fun, the new attraction, Riptide Raceway, will open for the first time. The new waterslide was announced for the 2020 season, but with the season being cut short, it was unable to open.

Tickets and season passes are currently on sale and the park says that 2020 season pass holders will have their passes extended through the 2021 season.

The Grand Carnavale also makes a return to World’s of Fun starting on July 24 and going through Aug. 8.

Halloween Haunt will begin on Sept. 17 and end on Halloween.

The park says they continue to monitor the pandemic and will be working with health experts to ensure safety of their guests.