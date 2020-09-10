World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day recognized

September 10 is recognized as World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day, which is a day in recognition of drawing awareness toward the topic of suicide and suicide prevention. Suicide Prevention Hotline calls the day “a time to remember those affected by suicide, to raise awareness, and to focus efforts on directing treatment to those who need it most.”

This day falls during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Week, September 6-12, which is used as “a time to share resources and stories, as well as promote suicide prevention awareness,” according to the Suicide Prevention Hotline. September is also National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, which the Hotline says is a time where mental health professionals and advocates, organizations, survivors, allies, and more come together to promote suicide prevention awareness.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) writes that this day is “a time to share resources and stories in an effort to shed light on this highly taboo and stigmatized topic.” NAMI continues that this whole month is used as a way to reach out to those affected by suicide and to connect those experiencing suicidal ideations to treatment services. They add that it is also important to make sure that family, friends, and all individuals have access to resources to help understand suicide awareness and discuss prevention. NAMI is one of many resources individuals can reach out to for more information on the subjects, in fact Joplin has its own local affiliate NAMI that residents can access.

NAMI Joplin offers education, advocacy, support and resources to those in the Joplin area. Keith Dunn, NAMI Joplin treasurer, is a suicide survivor himself and said that World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day “gives us hope that someone cares.”

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) states that during times of COVID-19, “it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide.” AFSP continues that there are ways for everyone to make a difference, from learning the warning signs of suicide and what to do if someone is struggling, to advocating for smart suicide prevention. AFSP uses #KeepGoing as a tag for social media for those who have chosen to share their story, saying “Together we #KeepGoing.”

Dunn said that Joplin residents can get involved with World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day by getting involved with an organization that is doing something, but also to know that people do this kind of thing every month and not just during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

NAMI reported that suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the third leading cause of death in individuals ages 15 to 24. Additionally, more than 90 percent of those who die by suicide had one or more mental disorders. They also discussed that veterans make up 20 percent of suicides nationally and that approximately 22 veterans die from suicide daily.

Dunn explained that he would want others to know that those who struggle with suicide, “we’re the same” but just have a “harder time” sometimes.

NAMI states that while suicidal thoughts are often not uncommon, they are not “normal” and can often indicate further problems, as suicide is often result of an untreated mental health issue. They reported statistics that while more women attempt suicide, men are four-times more likely to die from suicide; additionally, 75 percent of those who die from suicide are male. They also reported that the U.S. suicide rate has increased 31 percent since 2001; and 46 percent of those who die of suicide had a diagnosed mental health condition. The AFSP reported that the suicide rate is highest in middle-age white men; also, there are 132 suicides on average daily.

Individuals experiencing suicidal tendencies or in an emergency, call either 911 or the 24/7 Crisis Hotline: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Network at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Or, if preferred, text the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741 to text with a trained crisis counselor. For Joplin residents, call the NAMI Joplin helpline at 1-800-950-6264.

Dunn said he would want to tell anyone experiencing suicidal ideations or otherwise that there is someone who cares and they’re not alone. He added that help is only a phone call away—such as to a friend, family member, or help hotline. Dunn said things re not as bad as people may think when they are feeling alone.