World Breastfeeding Week prompts Joplin breastfeeding awareness event

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local organizations and families recognize World Breastfeeding Week.

Chi-Chi Mama’s Breastfeeding Support Group participated in the celebration by hosting a breastfeeding awareness event at Joplin’s Memorial Hall.

With up to 150 people in attendance, the event provided informational vendors not just for mothers but families as well.

Games, free lunch, and door prizes were also available to make today fun and promote the benefits of breast-feeding your kids.

Angela Jobes, IBCLC senior peer counselor, says, “I think it’s great to bring everybody together, just to normalize it. I love to see everybody getting together to talk about breastfeeding and not just breast feeding but just family.”

This year was the 10th consecutive breastfeeding awareness event in the area.