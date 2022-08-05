JOPLIN, Mo. — Chi Chi MaMa’s Breastfeeding Support group is holding a breastfeeding event to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week 2022.

The celebration takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6 at the Joplin Senior Center located at 2616 South Picher Avenue, Joplin, Missouri 64804.

This event offers fun for the whole family with vendors, free lunch, door prizes and games.

The group will take a walk after the event, so make sure to bring strollers and/or carriers for the little ones.

This event is sponsored by the Breastfeeding Coalition of Southwest Missouri, Healthy Blue, Home State Health and United Health Care.