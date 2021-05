CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — An intersection in Jasper County is about to get a facelift.

Crews will soon begin work on a new multi-lane roundabout just north of Carl Junction.

The project will relocate the intersection at Highway 171 and 96 and route YY to the east.

MODOT officials say 96 will be closed for the duration of the project.

There will also be a detour for Routes 43, KK, YY and Z.

Construction will start next week, and should be finished no later than the middle of December.