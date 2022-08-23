NORTHEAST OKLA. – Fairland voters narrowly approved a proposal involving the community’s government on Tuesday night.

The proposal to make the town treasure’s position a non-elected office allowing the Fairland Board of Trustees to hire or appoint the person to fill the position passed by 10 votes.

The measure was 50 votes, or 55.56 percent, in favor and 40 votes, or 44.44 percent in opposition.

In Delaware County voters elected a new state senator.

Tom Woods, a Westville dairy farmer and business owner, won the four-county runoff race with 3,930 votes, or 59.56 percent over Keith Barenberg, 2,668 votes or 40.44 percent.

Since there is no Democratic opponent, Woods assumes the post in January.

Senate District Four is composed of Adair, Delaware, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties.

Adair County voters chose Woods over Barenberg 1,021 to 631 votes, Cherokee voters chose Woods over Barenberg 305 to 114 votes. Woods topped Barenberg in Delaware County with. 1,788 votes to 1,486 votes and in Sequoyah County, Woods was on top 816 votes to 437 votes.

Chelsea voters in Craig County failed to pass a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The measure passed by 536 votes to 389 votes but didn’t make the 60 percent threshold for passage.

Summary of state races:

LOCAL

OTTAWA COUNTY

FAIRLAND TOWN TREASURER PROPOSITION – Passed.

DELAWARE COUNTY

STATE SENATOR – DISTRICT 4 – REPUBLICAN

TOM WOODS, 3,930 votes or 56.56 percent

KEITH A BARENBERG, 2,668 votes or 40.44 percent

CRAIG COUNTY

CHELSEA SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION – Failed.

CONGRESSIONAL OFFICES

UNITED STATES SENATOR – REPUBLICAN (Unexpired Term)

MARKWAYNE MULLIN, 183,034 votes or 65.08 percent

T.W. SHANNON, 98,215 votes or 34.92 percent

Mullin will face Democrat Kendra Horn in November.

UNITED STATES SENATOR – DEMOCRAT

MADISON HORN, 60,896 votes or 65.48 percent

JASON BOLLINGER, 32,098 votes or 34.52 percent

Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford will face Horn in November.

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE – DISTRICT 02 – REPUBLICAN

JOSH BRECHEEN, 33,507 votes or 52.21 percent

AVERY FRIX, 30,674 votes or 47.79 percent

STATE OFFICES

STATE TREASURER – REPUBLICAN

TODD RUSS, 150,367 votes or 55.51 percent

CLARK JOLLEY, 120,515 votes or 44.49 percent

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION – REPUBLICAN

RYAN WALTERS, 149,086 votes or 53.40 percent

APRIL GRACE, 130,116 votes or 46.60 percent

COMMISSIONER OF LABOR – REPUBLICAN

LESLIE KATHRYN OSBORN, 143,883 votes or 53.01 percent

SEAN ROBERTS, 127,526 votes or 46.99 percent

CORPORATION COMMISSIONER – REPUBLICAN