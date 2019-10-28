Women in the Woods event raises awareness for voter registration

FRONTENAC, Kan. — Southeast Kansas women lace up their tennis shoes to build fellowship with one another.

“SEK NOW” hosted a “Women In The Woods” event Sunday morning at Wilderness Park in Frontenac.

This organization is the Southeast Kansas chapter of the National Organization for Women.

“SEK NOW” focuses on raising awareness for worldwide issues affecting women and voter registration.

Sunday’s event was all about giving women an opportunity to get together and experience nature.

Kris Maun, SEK NOW social organizer, says, “SEK NOW is a group that is really [about taking action and contributing to our causes]. We’re also about creating a safe place for women to be together and to form those lasting friendships and bonds.”

“SEK NOW’s” next general meeting will be November 6 at 6 P.M. in the Pittsburg Public Library.