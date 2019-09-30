Women Helping Women organization holds Sunday brunch fundraiser

PITTSBURG, Kan. — More than a hundred women attend a Sunday brunch in southeast Kansas, all for a good cause.

Pittsburg’s Women Helping Women: A Fairy Godmother’s Fund held its first ever brunch Sunday.

The event is one of the group’s major fundraisers for the year.

The all-volunteer board in charge of the organization has been around for five years, helping women in poverty throughout southeast Kansas.

The group fills in the gaps when other charitable organizations might not be able to.

Sarah Chenoweth, Women Helping Women Board Member, says, “Sometimes it’s those unexpected things, when you’re really struggling, living paycheck to paycheck, that can put you under. Things like car repairs or needing an appliance, or things like that. A hot water heater.”

Clients can receive up to $500 a year from the organization.

The group has given out more than $50,000 to help women in need over the past five years.

If you know someone in need or would like to donate to the cause, you can access their Facebook page here.