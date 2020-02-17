Women gather together for annual “Galentines Day”

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Southeast Kansas women celebrate love and friendship in their annual “Galentines Day” gathering.

At Chatters, they enjoyed brunch while making cards for each other, also known as Galentines.

For SEK Now team members, they say celebrating sisterhood is very important to them.

The women also collected menstrual products for their drive.

They will be distributing items to underprivileged women at Pittsburg’s Wesley House.

Sarah Chenoweth, SEK Now, says, “We think about people in poverty, and you think people need food, they need shelter. But, you don’t often think about things that women need like menstrual products every month. As a feminist of women promoting organization, we feel like it’s our responsibility to help women specifically in those kind of needs.

Chenoweth adds at the end of the month, SEK Now will have a big celebration with a band where area residents can drop off feminine products.

The latest information will be posted on the organizations Facebook page.