GROVE, Okla. — More than 400 women from across the country gather to scrapbook their memories while also supporting local causes.

During the 2019 K.I.S.S. Scrapbook Crop 3-day extravaganza, women spent time preserving their memories with decorative arts and crafts.

Participants also enjoyed secret sisters, giving each other gifts and contests.

Plus, there were classes teaching them the latest in scrapbooking.

The biggest goal of the day was to make a difference in the community.

Each year the women are challenged to support a community service project.

Shannon Mcdermott, Owner of K.I.S.S. Scrapbooks, says, “This year we collected gripper socks, blankets, and pajamas, and we got the FCCLA group that’s going to help distribute those before Christmas this year. So this group of ladies are going to be able to bless a lot of people. You can see over there in those donations, we are going to be able to do a lot with those.”

Terrie Reno, scrapbook participant, adds, “I love it because it’s a chance to scrap to scrapbook and to hang out with friends. It’s always a fun time; we get to shop, we get to crop, and we just have a great time together.”

All donations collected on Saturday will benefit a veterans home in Mount Vernon, Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, and local foster groups.