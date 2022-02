NEOSHO, Mo. — Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body is found in a burned home in Newton County.

It happened Wednesday just after 6 AM at 14512 Heron Road in Neosho. Investigators found a woman’s body inside the home.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday. The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

The Neosho Fire Department says the fire appears to be accidental and 80% of the structure was damaged by flames.