PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman with multiple felony arrest warrants.

Belenda Sue Camren is being sought out of Crawford County and Barton County for multiple warrants. She not believed to be armed and dangerous but citizens are still advised to act with caution and contact police immediately.

Belenda Sue Camren 2019 booking photo

If you have information on Camren’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact PPD at (620) 231-1700.