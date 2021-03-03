Woman involved in death of Benton County four-year-old girl denied bond

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – Kourtney Aumen, one of two suspects charged in the murder of a four-year-old girl in December, appeared in court Tuesday in Benton County.

Aumen, who is being held without bond, was asking the judge to set bond, but the judge refused, citing concerns that Aumen might pose a flight risk. He also said he was concerned for the safety of the co-defendants, witnesses, and the public, according to online court records.

Her next court appearance is set for April 21. She will not be set for a preliminary hearing until an autopsy report on the child’s death is received, the records show.

Aumen, along with Ethan Mast, is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, and first-degree sexual abuse. Aumen and Mast are accused of abusing their neighbors, the Mast family, telling them they were beating the “demons” out of the family. The 4-year-old girl died, the mother and her two-year-old son were taken to a hospital with severe bruising.

The parents of the girl, James and Mary Mast (no relation to Ethan) are charged with two counts of first-degree child endangerment leading to the death of a child.

Aumen’s co-defendants are all set to appear in court in April.