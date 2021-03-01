Woman gets five years’ probation in multi-offender case involving kidnapping, trafficking, and drugging a woman

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman involved in a multi-offender case involving the kidnapping, trafficking, and drugging of a woman pleaded guilty last week.

Court records say 55-year-old Wanda Maggard pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree kidnapping. She was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections, but the judge suspended the sentence and ordered her to five years of supervised probation.

Maggard, who had originally been charged with rape, assault, and first-degree kidnapping, is one of five suspects accused of kidnapping, trafficking, and drugging a woman.

The others involved are:

James Maggard

Zachery Wade

Donnie Willis

David Arnold

According to previous reports by Ozarks First, the events began when the woman rode to a gas station with Wade on the night of August 20, 2019. Wade went inside and eventually returned to the car with a soda, which he gave to the woman in a plastic cup.

The woman told authorities she drank some of the soda and quickly passed out, only to regain consciousness in somebody else’s home.

It was there, she says James Maggard, Arnold and Wade injected her with what Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies have only described as “narcotics,” and it was there she says she was raped multiple times.

Donnie Willis was also alleged to have forcibly injected the victim with “narcotics.” He’s also accused of raping her.

Wade is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on March 11, and Willis will have a pre-trial conference on August 16.

James Maggard’s case has been transferred to a new judge and he awaits his next court date, according to online court records.