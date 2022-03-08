PITTSBURG, Kans. — A death investigation has been launched after authorities discovered a deceased woman inside her Pittsburg home on Monday.

After receiving a call reporting a resident had not been heard from for a couple of days, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department visited a residence at 1105 W. 4th St. in town. It was here that officers along with EMS, discovered the body of a woman inside.

The department said they are treating this death investigation as “suspicious in nature at this time.” The identity of the woman has not been released, pending notification to next-of-kin.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.