ALLEN COUNTY, Kans. — A woman was arrested Thursday on a warrant connecting her to the death of an infant.

Rebecca Ann Dobb

Authorities with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rebecca Ann Dobbs at 502 S. Jefferson in La Harpe, Kansas. The 27-year-old Dobbs was booked into Allen County Jail and faces 1st Degree Murder and Aggravated Child Endangerment charges.

Her arrest warrant comes after the La Harpe PD’s discovery of a deceased infant on January 11th.

Dobbs is being held without bond.