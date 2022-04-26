WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was killed after being hit by a car in southeast Wichita Monday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Greenwich Road and 31st Street South.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Melissa Mertes was walking her dog when a westbound Chevy Impala hit her on 31st Street South. Mertes died at the scene. The dog she was walking with also died.

The 18-year-old female driver of the Chevy Impala from Rose Hill was not injured.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the circumstances of the collision are under investigation.