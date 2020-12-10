Woman Dies in Trailer Truck Accident at Truck Stop

BOIS D’ARC, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a fatal crash happened at Hood’s Service Center, Inc. on the morning of Dec. 10, 2020.

According to Cpl. Trenton Badgett with the MSHP, the victim was an adult woman.

The individual has not been named as of now. Next of kin has been notified.

Badgett said a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian, but this remains a crash investigation, not a criminal investigation.

The MSHP will be working with the prosecutor’s office at a later date to determine any possible intent.

Full details of the incident are still being determined by the MSHP.

This is a developing story.