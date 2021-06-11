Woman charged with setting fire to apartment building in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo.- A woman has been charged with arson after setting fire to an apartment building Thursday morning.

According to court records, Jamie Holley from Rolla has been charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree arson.

Fire officials responded to the structure at 701 E. 10th Street Thursday around 5:50 a.m. Fire crews found moderate fire and smoke coming from an apartment at the back of the building. Crews did assist one resident from the building. The damage extended to three apartments before crews were able to extinguish it.

According to Rolla Fire Chief Ron Smith, officials began investigating the fire with thoughts of suspicious nature. Officials were able to gather witness statements and evidence from the scene to identify the suspect as Holley.

Holley was arrested and taken to the Rolla Police Department for questioning. Smith said Holley told detectives information that was consistent with evidence found on the scene by fire investigators.

Holley is being held on a $50,000 bond and is being held in the Phelps County Jail.