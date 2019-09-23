Woman caught with stolen mail from 60+ homes, arrested in Monett

MONETT, Mo. — The Monett Police Department arrests a woman for stealing mail from more than 60 area homes.

On Sunday, community members altered police of a suspicious vehicle and things looking out of the ordinary with their mailboxes.

Authorities located a car matching the description, and found stolen mail from dozens of homes inside. That included homes from not only Monett, but Purdy and Verona.

A 36-year-old woman from Pierce City has been arrested, and charges are being filed with the Barry County Prosecutor. Her name has not yet been released.

The mail that was recovered came from the following areas: 1st Ave., 3rd St., 8th St., Atwell Acres, Benton, Chapel, Crestview Dr., County St, Dairy, Dianne Lane, Eisenhower, Hickory, High, Lakewood, Linden, Logan, Morgan, Oakdale Ln., Old Orchard Drive, Opal, Pleasant, Pryor, Scott, Sunset, and Wellington.

All of the stolen mail was taken to the US Postal Service for re-delivery. If you were expecting mail Saturday, the delivery may be missing or delayed during re-delivery.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-635-8477.