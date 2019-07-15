Woman arrested in Webb City in high speed chase involving counterfeit money

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City Police have released the name of the woman who led them on a high speed chase on Friday night throwing counterfeit bills out her window.

21-year-old Morgan Boyer was charged with resisting arrest related to the pursuit.

She is also being held on a felony probation and parole violation warrant.

Boyer has since been transported to the Jasper County Jail.

Webb City law enforcement are still investigating Boyer for counterfitting and forged instruments, and those charges could come at a later date.

The second passenger in the vehicle has been released and not charged.