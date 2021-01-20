Woman arrested in Academy Sports armed robbery

JOPLIN, Mo. — A woman is in JPD custody following an attempted armed robbery at Academy Sports.

Tiffany M. Madison

Around 6:55 Tuesday evening, Joplin police officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Academy Sports & Outdoors store at 1717 S. Rangeline Rd. Officers at the scene located a fleeing female suspect and apprehended her a short distance away. She has been identified as Tiffany M. Madison, 34, of St. Louis, Mo.

After being confronted for allegedly concealing merchandise from the store, Madison removed a knife from its packaging to threaten an employee. From here she fled the store on foot with the stolen goods where she was later arrested by JPD.

Madison was transported to the Joplin City Jail and charges are being sought for Robbery in the 1st Degree, Armed Criminal Action and Resisting Arrest.