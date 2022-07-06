JOPLIN, Mo. — As the Four States remain under a heat warning, medical experts say it’s important to watch out for heat stroke.

It’s also important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Heat exhaustion is, your body is still able to compensate, take care of itself with the temperatures, you’re just slowly depleting your system of being able to deal with those temperatures. At that point, you’re still sweating, your body is still trying to cool itself down by sweating, you don’t have any confusion, and you’re still able to think normally. You start seeing more nausea, vomiting, maybe some diarrhea, maybe just light-headedness, dizziness in those earlier stages which is heat exhaustion,” said Dr. Gregory Wallis, Emergency Physician, Freeman Health System.

And if those symptoms go without being treated, heat stroke could quickly set in.

“The big ones with that are going to be the confusion, any sort of altered mental state, are going to be… get them somewhere soon. And that is not just because of heat stroke. It could be something else in association with that, that the heat kind of pushed them towards. The other thing is once you get so dehydrated that you’re no longer sweating and you have dry skin when you should be sweaty. That’s a big indicator that you need to be seen somewhere,” said Dr. Wallis.

He also says to keep a close eye on loved ones over the age of 65.

“A lot of times, you’ll have elderly patients on medications that control their heart rate, and so they don’t get the appropriate response of their heart kicking up in speed to make sure they’re getting the blood they need as they’re losing fluids and losing blood volume. So, that’s one of the things that can be important to watch for. Or, if you’re on any sort of water pill, any pill that’s making you urinate more frequently, you’re going to be more likely to become dehydrated and have heat illnesses, especially if you’re out,” said Dr. Wallis.