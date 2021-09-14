With Hurricane Ida, experts say to keep on the lookout for flood vehicles for sale

JOPLIN, Mo. — Experts say it’s not a question of if, but when flood damaged vehicles make their way to the four states.

With Hurricane Ida affecting many parts of the country and causing floods, they say many people will be looking to unload their water damaged vehicles.

And, with the pandemic resulting in a current used car shortage, mechanics say it’s never been more important to have a professional look over a prospective vehicle before signing on the dotted line.

“One of the biggest is looking for mud and muck underneath the carpets especially in the trunk, open up the trunk, pull out that spare tire, pull out the carpet underneath of it and look for mud and muck, flakey-ness on any aluminum parts shows it’s been underwater,” said Richard Harlen-Clutter, Mechanic, Ivey’s Service Center.

Experts say you should also find out what part of the country a vehicle is from. If it’s one of the affected areas, proceed with caution.

They also say if you’re buying a vehicle online, do your homework.