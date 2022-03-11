KANSAS — There’s been a mix of good and bad this winter for the local farmers and ranchers.

Dale Helwig at the Cherokee County K-State Research and Extention Office says this past winter has been drier than the past couple of years. It’s made feeding livestock easier.

Today’s winter storm however has people holding their breath according to Helwig. Many are trying to top dress their wheat, so a little moisture can help get the fertilizer in the ground — too much and farmers can’t get across the fields. For ranchers, the biggest concern has been the fluctuating winter temperatures.

“It’s really been hard on these baby calves. A lot of these guys are spring calves, so cows are out there having calves right now, and when it’s 70 degrees it’s not real hard on those newborn calves, but when that calf comes out at 30 degree weather and snow, it’s a little bit harder on that calf to get up and get going,” said Helwig.

Helwig says we’re roughly two weeks away from the initial corn planting date. And says today’s snow isn’t expected to impact the date too much.