(KSNF/KODE) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of the Four State region.
It is in effect until Friday at midnight.
The forecast includes different types of precipitation, including:
- Rain Tuesday
- Changing over to a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain late Tuesday night (around midnight)
- Snow will then begin Wednesday and last through Thursday
Meteorologists are now predicting up to at least 6 inches of snowfall, along and northwest of I-44.
We encourage residents to keep a close eye on the forecast and remain calm as we continue to iron out this forecast.
