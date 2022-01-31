(KSNF/KODE) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of the Four State region.

It is in effect until Friday at midnight.

The forecast includes different types of precipitation, including:

  • Rain Tuesday
  • Changing over to a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain late Tuesday night (around midnight)
  • Snow will then begin Wednesday and last through Thursday

Meteorologists are now predicting up to at least 6 inches of snowfall, along and northwest of I-44.

Predictions as of Monday morning from Meteorologist Alexis Clemons

We encourage residents to keep a close eye on the forecast and remain calm as we continue to iron out this forecast.

