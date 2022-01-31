(KSNF/KODE) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of the Four State region.

It is in effect until Friday at midnight.

The forecast includes different types of precipitation, including:

Rain Tuesday

Changing over to a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain late Tuesday night (around midnight)

(around midnight) Snow will then begin Wednesday and last through Thursday

Meteorologists are now predicting up to at least 6 inches of snowfall, along and northwest of I-44.

Predictions as of Monday morning from Meteorologist Alexis Clemons

We encourage residents to keep a close eye on the forecast and remain calm as we continue to iron out this forecast.

