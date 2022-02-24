JOPLIN, Mo. — Drivers with the Joplin Special Road District have put in a lot of hours already this winter.

Keith Mohlfeld is a driver for the District and says they’ve already plowed and put down more salt and brine solution than all of last winter.

He says there was only the one major snow last winter, but before that, he says there were entire years that went by without having to clear roads at all.

“Yesterday we started our regular shift at 7, it started snowing mid-morning and we were out till six last night and we were back in at five this morning at it again,” said Mohlfeld.

Mohlfeld is one of 10 drivers that maintain nearly 325 miles worth of roads outside of Joplin in both Newton and Jasper Counties.