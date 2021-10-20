Winners of MO DHSS vaccine incentive program announced

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has announced the final batch of winners for its vaccine incentive program.

Four people in our area won $10,000 cash prizes:

Amber Endicott of Joplin
Amber Gonzalez of Joplin
Michael Poirot of Miller
Loralee Vaught of Aurora

Camryn Dean, of Joplin, also won a $10,000 scholarship.

This was the fifth and final drawing through a program designed to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 900 people received either a cash prize or a scholarship.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories