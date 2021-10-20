Winners of MO DHSS vaccine incentive program announced

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has announced the final batch of winners for its vaccine incentive program.
Four people in our area won $10,000 cash prizes:
Amber Endicott of Joplin
Amber Gonzalez of Joplin
Michael Poirot of Miller
Loralee Vaught of Aurora
Camryn Dean, of Joplin, also won a $10,000 scholarship.
This was the fifth and final drawing through a program designed to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 900 people received either a cash prize or a scholarship.