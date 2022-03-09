JOPLIN, Mo. — UScellular announced three winner’s of its annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.

Out of ten finalists, three club members were selected as winners and awarded gift cards for their art work in the amount of:

Tylan Edwards received $250 for 1 st Place for the portrayal of Madam C.J. Walker

Jemari Gillmore received $150 for 2nd Place for the portrayal of George Robert Carruthers

Amitiona Warren received $100 for 3rd Place for the portrayal of Ronald E. McNair

Contestants were encouraged to create an original piece of artwork in recognition of influential Black icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists, and educators.

“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the Club members used to create their art,” said Jimmy Thayer, store manager for UScellular in Joplin. “We’re thrilled to be able to team with Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the STEM achievements of these Black icons. We extend our appreciation for all the submissions and congratulate our winners.”

Finalists were chosen by representatives of the Boys & Girls Club and judged on their creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme, and overall impression. The Public was encouraged to vote on the artworks during the month of February.

“I think since our Club serves such a diverse group of kids, it’s important for us to have projects like this,” said Camra McDaniel, Teen Coordinator at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri. “Everyone benefits from it and it shows off their artistic skills.”

UScellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM education and is committed to connecting more than 200,000 of tomorrow’s innovators each year with the resources they need today to help shape future opportunities. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.

Tylan, Jemari and Amitiona’s artworks are digitally displayed at the Joplin UScellular location at 1630 S. Rangeline Road.