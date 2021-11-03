Wine tasting event to benefit Joplin Humane Society this weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. – This Sunday, November 7th, Joplin Humane Society is hosting “Fall into Winter Wine Tasting” at Joplin’s Macadoodles.

From 1 to 4 p.m., the event will feature 13+ wine vendors, liquor samples, a silent auction and food samples provided by local restaurants.

Food providers include Golden Corral, Famos Grill Italian Smokehouse, Chef JT Amos, and Josie’s Ristorante.

Samples of all kinds are included in the $25 ticket cost. Tickets can be purchased at Macadoodles located at 3105 E. 17th St. in Joplin prior to the event.

The 21+ event has been taking place for years, but was canceled last year due to COVID-19. It is back this year and is “always a lot fun,” according to Tianna Fisher, Joplin Humane Society’s Shelter Services Manager.

“We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the afternoon with us,” said Fisher.

“If you plan on sampling all the wines, we encourage you to bring a designated driver or have an alternate ride home,” she continued.

All proceeds will benefit the Joplin Humane Society.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.