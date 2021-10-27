Wind Advisory for portions of the Four States Thursday

A Wind Advisory has been issued for northeast Oklahoma and Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties in southeast Kansas from 4 AM to 7 PM Thursday. Wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible in these areas. Expect gusts to 40 mph across the rest of the Four States.

Otherwise, expect rain showers to continue Thursday before tapering off Friday.

The weekend is still looking mostly sunny, with highs in the 55-65 degree range.

Chances for showers will start to pick up again as we head into next week, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Have a great Thursday!