“Win” for Crawford Co citizens after longtime offender convicted, PPD says

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — After a three-day jury trial in a southeast Kansas court a Pittsburg man was convicted on a list of charges from the past two years – ranging from kidnapping to battery.

Earlier on the 9th of this month, 30-year-old William T. Patton, of Pittsburg, was found guilty at the conclusion of a three-day jury trial in the Crawford County, Kansas, District Court. These include:

Kidnapping

Aggravated Battery

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Burglary

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Felony Fleeing and Eluding and

Misdemeanor Criminal Deprivation

Patton was known to authorities in the area and had a number of offenses since starting on New Year’s Eve of 2019 where he was reported to have kidnapped a 25-year-old woman from her home on east Quincy St. in Pittsburg. Patton fled from responding officers in the victim’s vehicle but was not captured.

Through tips from citizens and investigative work PPD did eventually locate Patton over three weeks later at a residence just outside of Mulberry, Kansas resulting in a 10-hour standoff where Patton was taken into custody.

Later in February of this year Patton was placed on house arrest while awaiting court proceedings related to several felony offenses committed in Pittsburg during 2019 – such as the kidnapping case and other drug-possession related charges.

However, after abandoning his ankle monitoring bracelet at house in Pittsburg, PPD were once again investigating and attempting to locate Patton. Twelve days later, he would be found and would cause a nine-hour standoff with authorities. He was finally arrested after falling through the soffits on the front porch after hiding in the attic.

In a press release, the Pittsburg Police Department considers this conviction a win for the citizens of Crawford County, saying it is the culmination of countless hours and the work of various agencies that assisted.