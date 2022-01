JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin may soon expand city limits by several acres.

The Joplin City Council gave first round approval to a voluntary annexation on the west side of town.

Wildwood Ranch is asking to annex a little more than six acres just southwest of 20th and Central City Road.

The owner plans to create a “small lot” industrial park for contractors and start up manufacturers.

The council is expected to finalize the annexation toward the end of the month.