Wildcat Outfitters serves more than 200 students in need

NEOSHO, Mo. — A new project offering free clothes to students in need is seeing a big response.

Neosho Junior High School opened the Wildcat Outfitters last month.

They’ve already seen more than 200 kids taking advantage of the offer. The free store has gotten a wide range of donations from the community, both clothes, and personal hygiene items. But there are certain things the store can still use.

“We can always use shoes, specifically tennis shoes or men’s shoes of any kind. Those are the things that go the fastest and can be the most expensive things to purchase as well as the most used items. Another big thing is hoodies. We cannot seem to keep hoodies on the shelf,” said Catie Cummins, NJHS Wildcat Outfitters.

You can drop off donations at the front office of the Junior High during business hours.

They are accepting new and gently used clothing, hygiene items, and cash donations.