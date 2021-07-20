Wildcat Glades to host Colors of the Night Sky event

JOPLIN, Mo. — Usually when families gather outdoors at night, it’s to take in a show at the drive-in theater.

But this weekend, the night sky itself will be the topic of discussion at the Wildcat Glades pavilion.

The event takes place from 7 to 8 this Saturday night for the presentation of the Colors of the Night Sky.

Families can learn about everything in the night sky ranging from the northern lights to how fireflies light up.

The event is free and open to the public, but you must register ahead of time.

To do so, click here.