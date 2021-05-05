Wildcat Glades offering escape rooms

JOPLIN, Mo. — Looking for a place to escape — or at least try?

Look no further tham Wildcat Glades in Joplin.

The conservation education center will host a nature-themed version of an escape room this weekend.

Groups of up to six can sign-up to lock themselves in a room, answer questions and solve puzzles based on Missouri plants and animals.

Jessie Ballard, Wildcat Glades naturalist, said the goal is “to solve all these different clues” and “to figure out 10 different animals and their special super powers and characteristics that live right here in the state of Missouri.”

The event runs from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM on Saturday at the nature center building.

Folks need to register ahead of time – and availability is limited.

