JOPLIN, Mo. — The new year is now hours away and some fans of the great outdoors want you to consider spending that day with mother nature. It’s a program called, “First Day Hike” which is exactly what it sounds like — a walk outside on the first day of the year.

Missouri State Parks is hosting hikes at Prairie State Park in Mindenmines, Roaring River State Park in Cassville, and Big Sugar Creek State Park in Pineville. But folks aren’t limited to an official hike.

“But you know the organized hikes are good because they kind of show you what to be looking for. But if you just want to go out on your farm, if you want to go out around the neighborhood in the city, that’s fine too. The important thing is that you’re getting out,” said Francis Skalicky, MDC Media Spec.

There’s also a “First Day Hike” in Joplin — beginning and ending at the Wildcat Glades education cottage.

