CHASE COUNTY (KSNT) – If you’re seeking a quiet life out in the Flint Hills of Kansas, this old Wild West-era home situated in a Chase County ghost town may be just what you’re looking for.

The town of Clements, Kansas may not ring a bell for many people, especially since the town doesn’t really exist anymore. Only a few scattered foundations, a bridge and the former post office serve as reminders the town was there at all.

Recently put up on the market with an asking price of $95,000, the former post office and sole surviving building of Clements could make for a great hunting lodge or getaway, according to realtor Ashley Sears with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty. Sears said the post office has undergone substantial renovations on the interior, leaving the outside close to its original state.

The one-story home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Wood floors cover the home’s interior while the ceilings are made out of the original tin. Heating and cooling for the home is electric and is very inexpensive, according to Sears.

The building served as the town’s post office since at least 1881, back when the town was known as Crawford, according to the Kansas Historical Society. Sears said the post office was later converted to the town’s store and painted silver on the outside, giving it the nickname of “The Silver Store.”

An undated photo of the town of Clements.

Aside from the post office, the only other standing structure nearby is the Clements Stone Arch Bridge, which is recognized as a historic landmark on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1886, it spans the Cottonwood River and was added to the historic places register in 1976.

While the remote location may be off-putting to some, Sears said that hasn’t stopped some people from reaching out about the home. The nearest town, Cedar Point, is around five miles away while the nearest city, Emporia, is about 34 miles away.

The home is also ideally located for those who want to visit the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve which makes up some of the remaining 4% of tallgrass prairie in the U.S., according to the National Park Service. The park protects a nationally significant remnant of the once vast and vibrant tallgrass prairie ecosystem.

The home is located at 1513 G. Road and is part of the town of Cedar Point. To see the listing for the home online, click here.