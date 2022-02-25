CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — There’s help for parents in the WIC Program when it comes to last week’s nationwide baby formula recall.

The FDA and Abbott Nutrition announced the recall due to the potential presence of bacteria and salmonella in powdered formulas like Similac, Alimentum, and Elecare. WIC clients can take return those products, opened or unopened, to where they were purchased.

“The concern is often WIC participants cannot take formula back to the store for exchange because it has to go through the WIC process, but with the recall it is a different situation. They are able to take it back to the vendors, and the vendors were contacted and were informed they could replace it with a cash voucher, store credit, or another formula that was similar,” said Alicia Shoemaker, Crawford County WIC Coordinator.

WIC clients can also exchange recalled products for a ready-to-feed formula. They simply need to contact their local WIC agency.

There are also a number of approved substitues.

